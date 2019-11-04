Man accused of trying to help fatal hit-and-run suspect sentenced on different charges

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man accused of trying to help Markquise Wallace hide his car in a deadly hit and run crash is sentenced on drug charges. The State Attorney’s Office announced Tadrian Rushing was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a variety of drug charges from 2018.

Last year, Rushing was accused of buying a tarp and using it to cover Wallace’s car following a deadly hit and run crash that killed two people. A spokesman for the State Attorney’s Office says the charges were dropped in the case because they felt they could not prove it beyond a reasonable doubt court. Wallace’s trial in the deadly crash begins today.

State Attorney Bill Eddins announces that Tadrian Maurice Rushing was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey to serve 25 years in state prison as punishment in two criminal cases.

In case number 1718CF003626A, on June 26th, 2018, Tadrian Rushing committed the crimes of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer at High Speed, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and

Resisting an Officer without Violence. This arrest was made by the Pensacola Police Department.

In case number 1718CF003652A, Rushing committed the crimes of Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Spice, Keeping a Public Nuisance Structure for Drug Activity and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. This arrest was made by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Each of the trafficking counts required minimum mandatory sentences. Tadrian Rushing must serve 15 years as a mandatory minimum sentence. He must serve at least 85% of the remaining years according to Florida law.

Both cases were prosecuted by Matt Gordon of the State Attorney’s Office. State Attorney News Release

LATEST STORIES