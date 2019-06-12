Man accused of shooting neighbor’s dog in the face

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his neighbor’s dog that escaped the yard and got into his. 

Brett Whitfield lives near Rawls Avenue and Devane Street and called the sheriff’s office after finding his pitbull, Flex, with blood covering his face. The dog appeared to have gunshot wounds. Whitfield said Flex had gotten out of the yard earlier in the day after the fence latch broke. 

Neighbors reported hearing the gun shot and seeing Rickie Fontenot walking down the street afterward with what appeared to be a gun. 

Deputies say when they responded to the call, the dog seemed very friendly and was not aggressive. 

An animal control officer recommended Whitfield take his dog to a veterinarian. 

Fontenot is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and discharge of a firearm in a residential area. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $20,000 bond. 
 

