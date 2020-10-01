Man accused of putting up a fight with U.S. Marshals in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is accused of hiding inside his home from U.S. Marshals who were serving a warrant then fighting back when they tried to arrest him.

Robert Bruce Smith, 32, is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence.

U.S. Marshals were serving a felony arrest warrant on Smith at his home on Austin Street. He failed to appear in court for felony and misdemeanor offenses.

A Task Force Officer knocked at the carport door causing it to open. They made several announcements calling Smith out. Smith’s mother came to the door and was given commands to exit but instead tried to close it with force and went back to her room, according to the arrest report.

The Task Force made entry into the home and detained his mother. Officers then heard Smith’s voice coming from another bedroom. They made more announcements for him to open the door which had a dead bolt lock for a doorknob. Smith yelled that he was not opening the door. Officers broke through the door which secured on the other side with a 2×4, the report states.

Once officers got inside, they gave commands to show his hands. Smith allegedly kicked one of the officers and continued to resist arrest. Smith ended up with two cuts to the top of his head. EMS arrived and cleared him to be taken to the Escambia County Jail.

Smith is in jail with no bond.

LATEST STORIES: