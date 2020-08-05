Man accused of punching ECSO deputies, K9

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after officials say he punched three deputies and a K9 after the suspect was found asleep behind the wheel of a car Tuesday at the intersection of Gulf Beach Highway and Navy Boulevard.

A deputy said he pulled up behind a black Hyundai who was waiting to turn at the light but never moved when the light turned green.

The deputy found Thomas Vigue, 24, slumped over in the driver seat of the stolen car. He knocked on the glass but got no response and was able to unlock the car doors because the passenger door’s window was halfway down, according to the arrest report.

When the deputy opened the door, he says Vigue woke up and punched him several times then ran away. Other deputies and a K9 find him nearby and he allegedly put up a fight with them punching the other two deputies. He’s also accused of punching and choking the K9.

In Vigue’s car, deputies found three tightly rolled cigarettes which they suspect to be “spice.”

He was treated for injuries at Baptist Hospital before being booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES: