Man accused of firing gun at neighbor in Ferry Pass

FERRY PASS, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired a gun in the direction of his neighbor after they got into an argument late Sunday night.

The victim said he was on the phone with Brian Robles-Charles, 22, who was residing next door in the 2500 block of Wyatt Street. The victim asked Robles-Charles if he could gather some items that were inside the home next door but then Robles-Charles exited the house and began to walk around the driveway, according to the arrest report.

While still on the phone, the victim said Robles-Charles fired a gun at him. A few minutes later he allegedly fired the gun up into the air.

The responding Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy reported Robles-Charles appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A Mossberg .22 rifle was found inside the suspect’s closet and a live .22 caliber round was found in the front yard.

Robles-Charles was booked into the Escambia County Jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in a residential area. No one was hurt.

