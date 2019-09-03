Man accused of exposing himself to Target customers in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after police say he walked into the Target store on Bayou Boulevard in his boxer underwear and exposed himself to customers.

Lloyd Allen, 70, was registered as a sexual offender/predator previous to this incident.

A customer complained to the manager that a man was walking around with his penis hanging out. When police arrived, the manager pointed out Allen who was standing outside a few stores over.

When the officer approached him and asked for identification, he “stated he was a sexual predator,” according to the arrest report.

He was charged in the past with lewd and lascivious exhibition. He was on probation and wearing a monitoring device.

Police were given surveillance video that they say showed Allen walking around the store in his boxers but didn’t show him actually exposing himself. You could see Allen with his hands in his crotch area and it appeared he was fondling himself, according to police.

Allen was booked in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with a $1,500 bond.