Major repaved highway seeing cracks, possible issues

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A major highway that runs from Escambia County, Florida into Escambia County, Alabama is seeing some noticeable issues since it was recently repaved.

A portion of North Highway 99, on the Florida side southeast of Atmore, was repaved earlier this year, but noticeable cracks are appearing in the pavement. The issues seem to appear in various spots over a seven-mile stretch of highway.

We’ve reached out to Escambia County, Florida Commissioner Steven Barry for comment, but so far have not heard back. North Highway 99 is a major connector for those commuting between both counties across state lines.