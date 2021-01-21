Major crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10 at Okaloosa/Walton Co. line

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The eastbound lanes of interstate 10 at the Okaloosa/Walton county line were closed this morning after a two trucks collided early Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said that a Penske truck was traveling on I-10 near mile marker 68 around 4:30 a.m. when the driver lost control after losing a tire. The driver overcorrected and the truck spun out of control.

The driver of a white mail service truck who didn’t observe the crash collided with undercarriage of the Penske truck.

Both trucks came to final rest blocking both lanes of travel in the center of both lanes, blocking the interstate for nearly four hours.

Officials say no one was hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.