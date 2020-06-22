Macedonia Church to distribute food in Crestview this Thursday

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Macedonia Church is coordinating a food distribution in Crestview, Florida on June 25, 2020. Macedonia Community Development Cooperation will distribute 25-pound boxes of fruit and vegetables.

The distribution will begin at 8 AM at 603 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Crestview, until all the food is gone. Church Deacon Donald Jernigan said “We’re distributing the food on a first come first served basis, each family represented will receive a box of USDA sponsored produce until the supply is gone.”

“Even though Crestview has been reopening, many families in our community are still affected by the previous closures, job losses and furloughs,” Mayor JB Whitten said. “We greatly appreciate members of our community like Macedonia Church who step up to help our citizens.”

In case of rain, the produce distribution will be Saturday, July 2, 2020 at 8 AM at the church.

