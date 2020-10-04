Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dogs in Alberta

ALBERTA, Fla. (WKRG) — Three comfort dogs from Lutheran Church Charities are offering healing for those affected from Hurricane Sally.

Luke, Lizzie, and Peace are three golden retrievers who are meant to provide comfort after tragedies.

2020 has been a rough year for everyone with Coronavirus and Hurricane Sally hitting the gulf coast these loveable canines are here to help.

See the full story in the video above.

