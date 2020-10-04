Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dogs in Alberta

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBERTA, Fla. (WKRG) — Three comfort dogs from Lutheran Church Charities are offering healing for those affected from Hurricane Sally.

Luke, Lizzie, and Peace are three golden retrievers who are meant to provide comfort after tragedies.

2020 has been a rough year for everyone with Coronavirus and Hurricane Sally hitting the gulf coast these loveable canines are here to help.

See the full story in the video above.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories