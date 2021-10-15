Lush Cosmetics sets up pop-up shop at Pensacola’s Cordova Mall

PENSACOLA. (WKRG) — Looking for the perfect bath bomb to melt your day away? Lush Cosmetics has set up a pop-up shop at Cordova Mall in Pensacola for the next three months.

Shoppers can buy sweet-scented goodies in Pensacola. The store will be decked head-to-toe in the brand’s full Halloween and Christmas ranges, as well as a selection of year-round favorites, eliminating the need for holiday shipping. Soaps, bath bombs, face masks, scrubs and more are available.

“We are so excited to be returning to Pensacola”, said Elisa Torres, Lush’s Director of Retail, in a press release.

“Our Cordova Mall store hopes to spark the festive joy everyone deserves this holiday season. We’ve designed the space with the customer experience in mind and can’t wait for the Pensacola community to enjoy our Halloween and Christmas ranges, whether treating themselves or others.”

The Lush pop-up space Lush is between BoxLunch and Helzberg Diamonds in Cordova Mall.