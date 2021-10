ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Lush cosmetics announced on Oct. 14 that the company would open their pop-up store to Pensacola residents.

The pop-up shop will feature Halloween and Christmas themed:

Soaps

Bath bombs

Face masks

Scrubs

Lush is open at the Cordova Mall between BoxLunch and Helzberg Diamonds.

The pop-up store will be open till Jan. 15.