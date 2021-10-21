Lumber supplier donates $126,000 of supplies to Pensacola Habitat for Humanity

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore received a donation on Oct. 20 that is valued at over $126,000 in Escambia County.

The Pensacola Habitat for Humanity received 23 box trucks and nine flatbed trucks containing lumber and hardware donations from Meredith and Sons Lumber, according to a news release from the Pensacola Habitat for Humanity.

The donations will be used to build new homes within the Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties for Pensacola Habitat’s Home Buyer Program.

Dean Meredith, co-owner of Meredith and Sons Lumber, said how the company could make such a large donation.

“Last year, our family had to make the difficult decision to close our Pensacola store so we could concentrate our efforts on our marine construction material business,” said Meredith. “That decision left us with a lot of building materials that we no longer sell, but it also presented us with an opportunity to help our community by donating those materials to Pensacola Habitat.”

If you would like to donate household furniture or building materials, you can drop off your donations at the Pensacola ReStore at 931 North 9th Ave., Suite 29.

Pensacola ReStore is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Residents are also able to schedule a free pick-up online.