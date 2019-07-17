LuLu’s in Destin a ‘Top 10’ AllergyEats spot

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – A local stamp in Northwest Florida is now a Top-10 restaurant.
AllergyEats announced the list of the top allergy-friendly restaurant in the country. LuLu’s in Destin ranks 5th in the country on the inaugural list.
The Top 10 Allergy-Friendly Independent Restaurants in America:
- One Dish Cuisine, Café, Deli & Bakery (Ellicott City, MD)
- Posana (Asheville, NC)
- All Aboard Diner (Downers Grove, IL)
- Bethany Blues BBQ (Bethany Beach, DE)
- LuLu’s Destin (Destin, FL)
- Food For Thought (Williamsburg, VA)
- Big Fish Grill (Rehoboth Beach, DE)
- Quartino Ristorante & Wine Bar (Chicago, IL)
- Farmer’s Keep (Philadelphia, PA)
- Skipper Restaurant & Chowder House (South Yarmouth, MA)
This prestigious list is derived from the restaurant reviews of food-allergic diners across the U.S. on the AllergyEats app and website. Many restaurants ranking in the Top 10 are located in popular summer travel destinations, making the release of this list particularly timely.www.allergyeats.com