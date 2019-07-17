LuLu’s in Destin a ‘Top 10’ AllergyEats spot

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – A local stamp in Northwest Florida is now a Top-10 restaurant.

AllergyEats announced the list of the top allergy-friendly restaurant in the country. LuLu’s in Destin ranks 5th in the country on the inaugural list.

The Top 10 Allergy-Friendly Independent Restaurants in America:

One Dish Cuisine, Café, Deli & Bakery (Ellicott City, MD) Posana (Asheville, NC) All Aboard Diner (Downers Grove, IL) Bethany Blues BBQ (Bethany Beach, DE) LuLu’s Destin (Destin, FL) Food For Thought (Williamsburg, VA) Big Fish Grill (Rehoboth Beach, DE) Quartino Ristorante & Wine Bar (Chicago, IL) Farmer’s Keep (Philadelphia, PA) Skipper Restaurant & Chowder House (South Yarmouth, MA)