LSU fan, Ft. Lauderdale resident could win $10,000 if Burrow hoists Heisman

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Before the 2019 college football season, very few people thought LSU quarterback Joe Burrow would win the Heisman trophy. Most thought it would be Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa hoisting the trophy in December.

But more than 4,500 yards passing yards and 48 touchdowns later, Burrow is the odds on favorite to win the award Saturday. That makes Ft. Lauderdale resident and LSU fan Matt Porter look really smart right about now.

Before the season started, Porter placed a $50 bet on Joe Burrow to win a Heisman. Burrow then had 200-1 odds of winning. If he wins Saturday, Porter will cash out $10,000 richer.

“When I saw it was 200 to 1 odds, I thought it was a typo. I thought that the returning quarterback of a top 10 team, that was probably going to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff — when I saw that it was 200 to 1, I thought it was a typo.”

Porter’s dad, Gary, the pastor of Encounter Church in Pensacola, told News 5 his family is not a betting one but his son saw a chance to win and it worked out for him.

“We’re not a betting family at all. He just took a long shot,” the elder Porter said. “He saw it on the board and just said, “Hey I’ll throw a couple dollars at it.’”

He said he wouldn’t talk about how his son would spend the money, but he had playful a suggestion.

“I said, ‘well I’m laying claim to the Lord’s portion of that so I’m taking the tithe,” he said. “So he laughed and said ‘OK I’ll do that.’”

Porter said he’s going to watch the Heisman presentation on Saturday and smile knowing what that means.

“It’s still all kind of surreal a little bit at the moment. I mean it’s sunk in,” he said. “Like there is no doubt he is going to win the Heisman.”

The Heisman winner will be announced Saturday.

