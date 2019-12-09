LSU fan could turn $50 into $10,000 if Joe Burrow wins the Heisman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This past June, Matt Porter placed a bet; $50 that LSU quarterback Joe Burrow would win the Heisman trophy. Since then, several media outlets including Sports Illustrated, Brobible, 247 Sports, Newsweek, USA Today, Fanduel and others have reported on that $50 bet. Why?

Because back in June, Burrow winning a Heisman was a longshot, and Porter got the wager at 200-to-1 odds. That means if Burrow, now in strong contention for the award, wins, Porter will collect a cool $10,000.

His father, Gary Porter, who lives in Pensacola, emailed News 5 that Matt flew in from Fort Lauderdale over Thanksgiving. Gary wrote, ” I thought that you might be interested in the story either for the sports or for local news. If you type into Google ‘$50 Joe Burrow bet,’ the story from my son Matthew Porter pops up on his $50 bet for Joe Burrow to win the Heisman that will pay out $10,000.” Thanks, Gary for telling us about it.

According to Sports Illustrated, the gambling outfit that took the bet back in June offered Matt a cash-out opportunity of $3,864. But the magazine reports it has since dropped to $3,500, but Porter told them he has no intention of dropping out now.

Matt is originally from Illinois and moved to Baton Rouge to attend LSU. The long-time Tiger fan was a season ticket holder, but his father said he gave up his tickets to the SEC Championship game to a friend. Gary Porter said Matt is focused on the National Championship, which he plans to attend if LSU defeats Oklahoma.

Gary Porter, the pastor at Encounter Church in Pensacola, said if Matt wins the bet, he would have to insist his son commit to tithing 10 percent for his church. Matt reportedly said, “No problem, Dad!”

