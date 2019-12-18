Loxley man arrested in Florida on charges for soliciting a minor through KIK app

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department says a man turned himself in after an investigation led to a warrant for his arrest on charges of solicitation with a minor using a computer and transmission of harmful material to a minor.

The police department says they found Robert Aaron Davis, of Loxley messaged a minor using the KIK app to send messages of a sexual nature to a minor in 2017. Police say in the messages, Davis spoke about sexual acts he wished to perform on the minor and sent two photographs of a sexual nature.

Once the investigation was completed, a warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest. Police say he turned himself in December 16, 2019 at the Escambia County Jail and was released after posting bond.

Crestview Police thank the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Loxley Police Department, and the Mobile Police Department for their help in the investigation.

LATEST STORIES: