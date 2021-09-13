Louisiana man charged with drug trafficking, say Sherriff’s Office

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Louisiana man was charged with trafficking in Methamphetamine and possession of a weapon in Mary Esther, Fla., Sunday night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSCO).

An Okaloosa Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Joshua Shaw, 30, of Louisiana for driving without headlights or tail lights. Shaw did not have a valid drivers license. After an OSCO K9 detected a positive alert for narcotics, a probable cause searched was conducted.

The search revealed “several bags of methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition, magazines wrapped in a sleeping bag and marijuana,” according to an OCSO Facebook post. The Sheriff’s Office said Shaw denied owning the firearm.