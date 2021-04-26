Lost learning: Escambia Co. Schools offer first-ever summer school class for Pre-K students

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — COVID-19 has not just made an impact on current students but those who are about to start their new learning experience. It’s something Escambia County Public Schools have taken seriously and are addressing.

They are now offering a FREE summer school class to help with the issue of lost learning and prepare kids for the start of their education.

ECSD Superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith says, “We really need our parents who weren’t able to do the VPK or just made that decision because of Covid.”

The school district says they are very excited about this new initiative and are trying to do what they can to get them ready.

“I’m very concerned because it’s such a valuable learning year for so many of our students and it gets them ready for kindergarten,” says Dr. Smith.

According to PEW Research, students who go through pre-k programs are less likely to be held back, need special education, and more likely to graduate from high school. It also helps with forming social connections.

Dr. Smith says, “If we can have students who miss out of that opportunity plug into our summer school, we are hoping to have a higher level of readiness.”

On top of their established VPK program and summer school class, ECSD will also be going back to traditional learning and offer virtual classes for the 2021 school year.

“We are so looking forward to getting back to normalcy. And hoping we are going to get big, big numbers for our kindergarten group,” says Dr. Smith.

The classes will be offered 4 days a week and you can register online or at any ECSD school.

For more information, click here. (ECSD is currently having issues with their website if link doesn’t work.)