Loose barge reported in Gulf Breeze

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A loose barge was reported in Gulf Breeze. An official with the Coast Guard confirmed they had received a report of a loose barge and that a crew, not with the Coast Guard, was working to either remove it or secure it. An official said there was no damage nor anyone in distress.
A post on Facebook shows images of a barge apparently making contact with a dock near Bay Bridge Condominiums. At this point, it’s not clear who owns the barge. While relatively minor, this incident comes as homeowners and businesses are still reeling from damage caused by loose barges owned by Skanska that destroyed sections of the Pensacola Bay Bridge during Hurricane Sally. That’s caused problems for business owners and heavy traffic delays that won’t be fixed for months.