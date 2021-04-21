Longtime Crestview educator honored for her lifetime of achievement

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime educator and community supporter was honored on her 90th birthday when Mayor JB Whitten proclaimed April 17 Catherine Delores Dortch’s Day in Crestview.

Dortch was born in Greenville, AL in 1931. She married the late Rev. Claude Von Dortch in 1952. They moved to Crestview in 1963 where Mrs. Dortch earned her Associates of Arts degree at Okaloosa Walton Junior college, now Northwest Florida State College.

Mayor Whitten listed many of the longtime educator’s accomplishments. They include Community Head Start teacher and substitute kindergarten teacher. Mrs. Dortch was also a teacher assistant and library assistant for the Okaloosa County Jail adult education program. She was also a board member and coordinator for the Family Outreach Program at the Health Rehabilitative Service, and teacher assistant and library assistant for the Okaloosa County Jail adult education program,

