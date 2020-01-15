Lockdowns lifted at 3 Escambia County, FL schools after shots fired in the area

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three schools were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday because of shots fired in the area.
The three impacted schools were Reinhardt Holm Elementary School, Workman Middle School, and Booker T. Washington High School.
The lockdowns have been lifted at all three schools.
