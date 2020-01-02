Locals, tourists take on the 14th Pensacola Beach Polar Bear Plunge

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people came out to Paradise Inn Bar and Grill New Year’s Day for its 14th Polar Bear Plunge.

Paradise Inn and Grill General Manager Renee Mack told News 5 Wednesday’s temperatures — around 58 degrees — weren’t as cold as the polar plunges in year’s past. But the temperature was still chilly.

“Year before last, when it was really really cold, I thought some people were gonna fall out. It was scary. It was real cold,” Mack said. “This is a nice day — a really good turn out today.”

Some of those who made the plunge thought the water was cold.

“It was very freezing cold,” said 6-year-old Colt Miller. “I could barely walk.

Others thought the water felt just fine.

“It really wasn’t bad,” said Teresa McCombs, who was wearing a Smurfs costume. “It’s been colder.”

Mack told News 5 the event has turned into something the entire family can enjoy.

“It’s just fun. It’s become a family event. A yearly event,” she said. “A lot of people return year after year after year.”

The proceeds from the plunge’s merchandise sale go to help the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce.

