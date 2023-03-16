ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It was an emotional return to Emerald Ave for Andrea McDole on Thursday.

It was the first time she’d seen the damage to the rental home where she lived for the past several years with her nine children. A fire last week destroyed everything inside.

“We have lost everything,” said Andrew McDole. “Everything in this house. Nothing was given I work my behind off to make sure they have. We left out of this house with nothing but the clothes on our back.”

The local mother is looking for the community’s help as she works to get back on her feet. The family has been staying in a local hotel thanks to the Red Cross, but they’re looking for a new home.

While Andrea says they’ve lost everything, she’s grateful she and her nine kids got out of the fire safely.

“You know a house can be replaced,” said McDole. “Stuff can be replaced. But children definitely cannot. So I do definitely thank god for that.”

Escambia County Fire Rescue says the fire started in the kitchen but the cause is unknown at this time.