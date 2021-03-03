Local hospitals provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible ECSD employees

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The superintendent of the Escambia County School District says they have partnered with local hospitals to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for eligible employees.

Escambia County School District Superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith said, “I am excited and appreciative of the Governor’s Executive Order opening the window for school district employees over 50 years of age to obtain the COVID vaccination. Unity is active in our community! On behalf of the school district, I thank both of our large medical providers Ascension Sacred Heart and Baptist for contacting the district and paving the way for school board employees to obtain the vaccination.”

Dr. Smith added, “I am hopeful for the window to open further for employees under age 50 to obtain the vaccination, but I do not know when that time will come. For now, ECSD’s Deputy Superintendent Shenna Payne is compiling information regarding vaccination locations which will be shared internally with district employees who qualify at this time.”