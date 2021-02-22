Local Florida Youth Pastor loses everything after unexpected fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A local Escambia County Bellview Church youth pastor and his family lost everything this weekend after a fire broke out unexpectedly.

Jacob White, his wife Amanda, and their four kids were celebrating a birthday when they got a call informing them their home was in flames.

The fire broke out at the 6000 block of Nashville Ave. in Pensacola. While it was a very devastating fire accident the family has been able to stay positive through it all.

Jacob White says, “If there is such a thing of a convenient time for something like this then it happened at a convenient time. Because nobody was here to be harmed or hurt and we are all safe and are ok.”

The fire happened Sunday afternoon and the family was told by Escambia County Fire and Rescue it happened over a failed power strip in one of the bathrooms in the home.

“Heartbroken tragedy…don’t know where to begin or start,” says Jacob White. “But we have a roof over our heads… but as far as anything else goes it’s just starting from scratch and just figuring it out. We just know that Romans 8:28 and what it tells us on God’s word and we are just going to stand on that.”

The fire and rescue team reported neighbors kicked the front door in attempting to rescue the family pets from the blaze and were, fortunately, able to save their baby goat and pet cat that were inside.

His wife Amanda tells WKRG, “I am thankful that everything that means the most to us survived. You know our pictures and our memories, our memory books of our kids and children, and they revived our animals. So we lost a lot but we didn’t lose the important stuff.”

Jacob says it’s been the hardest to see his children hurt by the accident and are currently staying in a family mobile home on his father’s property.

Although they don’t know what is to come, the white family is looking forward to stating in a Facebook post… “Things are replaceable but if anyone comes to know Jesus through this it’ll be worth it.”

Adding they are thankful for all the support from the community.

“We have never been one to have our hand out. We have always been the one giving out and it’s just nice to know that people love us and care for us and willing to give and help us out in a time of need,” says Jacob.

While the family has stayed in good spirits their other family members have created a go fund me page to help them out.

For that link, click here.

You can also drop anything off at the Bellview Assembly of God Church or contact Rebecca Weaver at rlweaver.mk@gmail.com.