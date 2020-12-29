Local fairs land on Top 20 in the nation list

(WKRG) — is it the ferris wheel, the cotton candy or the fried Oreos? All the fair fun has landed our local fairs on a Top 20 list.

According to the website carnivalwarehouse.com, the Pensacola Interstate Fair and the Greater Gulf State Fair are two of the best in the country. The rankings are based on the number of people who attended the fair during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pensacola Interstate Fair came in at number 8 with 250,000 attendees in 2020, unchanged from 2019 even though Hurricane Zeta closed the fair for two days.

The Greater Gulf State Fair ranked at number 20 with 73,933 in attendance in 2020, down from 89,722 in 2019.

The article cites the efforts fair organizers took to create a clean, safe environment for customers.

