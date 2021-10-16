Local Eagle Scout collecting donations for Happy Paws animal shelter

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning dog owners of a possible link between certain dog food brands and a serious form of canine heart disease.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Eagle Scout is gathering donations for Happy Paws animal shelter in Santa Rosa County.

Nicolas Salazar, a senior at Pace High School has been working with Eagle Scout Troop 400 to get items that Happy Paws shelter desperately needs, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office.

The items that are needed are:

Dry/wet dog and cat food

Dry/wet puppy and kitten food

Kitten formula

Toys

Dog and cat treats

Beds

Blankets

Non-clumping litter

Pill pockets for dogs and cats

Disposable bowls

Flat sheets

Donations can be dropped off at these locations:

Santa Rosa County Animal Services, 4451 Pine Forest Road in Milton

Santa Rosa County Admin Complex, 6495 Caroline Street in Milton

Tractor Supply, 6531 Caroline Street in Milton

Petco, 1670 Airport Boulevard in Pensacola

Alyssa’s, 4586 Chumuckla Highway in Pace

Nicolas will be at Alyssa’s Sat., Oct. 16 in a booth to help raise awareness for the animal shelter and to collect donations in-person. A donation box will remain at Alyssa’s until Nov. 19

To see the animal shelter’s wish list, click here.

If you would like to see a list of adoptable animals, click here.

Adoption fees are currently waived for dogs during Adopt a Shelter Dog month, according to the release.