Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Local Eagle Scout collecting donations for Happy Paws animal shelter

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning dog owners of a possible link between certain dog food brands and a serious form of canine heart disease.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Eagle Scout is gathering donations for Happy Paws animal shelter in Santa Rosa County.

Nicolas Salazar, a senior at Pace High School has been working with Eagle Scout Troop 400 to get items that Happy Paws shelter desperately needs, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office. 

The items that are needed are:

  • Dry/wet dog and cat food
  • Dry/wet puppy and kitten food
  • Kitten formula
  • Toys
  • Dog and cat treats
  • Beds
  • Blankets
  • Non-clumping litter
  • Pill pockets for dogs and cats
  • Disposable bowls
  • Flat sheets

Donations can be dropped off at these locations:

  • Santa Rosa County Animal Services, 4451 Pine Forest Road in Milton
  • Santa Rosa County Admin Complex, 6495 Caroline Street in Milton
  • Tractor Supply, 6531 Caroline Street in Milton
  • Petco, 1670 Airport Boulevard in Pensacola
  • Alyssa’s, 4586 Chumuckla Highway in Pace
    Nicolas will be at Alyssa’s Sat., Oct. 16 in a booth to help raise awareness for the animal shelter and to collect donations in-person. A donation box will remain at Alyssa’s until Nov. 19

To see the animal shelter’s wish list, click here.

If you would like to see a list of adoptable animals, click here

Adoption fees are currently waived for dogs during Adopt a Shelter Dog month, according to the release. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories