Local Eagle Scout collecting donations for Happy Paws animal shelter

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Eagle Scout is gathering donations for Happy Paws animal shelter in Santa Rosa County.
Nicolas Salazar, a senior at Pace High School has been working with Eagle Scout Troop 400 to get items that Happy Paws shelter desperately needs, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office.
The items that are needed are:
- Dry/wet dog and cat food
- Dry/wet puppy and kitten food
- Kitten formula
- Toys
- Dog and cat treats
- Beds
- Blankets
- Non-clumping litter
- Pill pockets for dogs and cats
- Disposable bowls
- Flat sheets
Donations can be dropped off at these locations:
- Santa Rosa County Animal Services, 4451 Pine Forest Road in Milton
- Santa Rosa County Admin Complex, 6495 Caroline Street in Milton
- Tractor Supply, 6531 Caroline Street in Milton
- Petco, 1670 Airport Boulevard in Pensacola
- Alyssa’s, 4586 Chumuckla Highway in Pace
Nicolas will be at Alyssa’s Sat., Oct. 16 in a booth to help raise awareness for the animal shelter and to collect donations in-person. A donation box will remain at Alyssa’s until Nov. 19
To see the animal shelter’s wish list, click here.
If you would like to see a list of adoptable animals, click here.
Adoption fees are currently waived for dogs during Adopt a Shelter Dog month, according to the release.