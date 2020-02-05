Local doctor honored for commitment to Okaloosa County Children

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Dr. Lynn Keefe, a pillar for child advocacy in Okaloosa County, was honored Tuesday for her three decades of commitment to Okaloosa County’s children. She was recognized by the Board of County Commissioners, along with Okaloosa Sheriff Larry Ashley and Julie Porterfield, Director of the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. The Commission designated March 19th, her birthday, ‘Dr. Lynn McDonnell Keefe Day’ in Okaloosa County.



According to a press release, Dr. Keefe, a longtime Okaloosa County pediatrician and advocate for children in northwest Florida, gave countless hours throughout the past three decades to conduct expert examinations and investigations for the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, which involved children who may have been sexually or physically abused. Many of those years, she worked for free, leaving her own practice to respond and gives her special brand of personal attention to these child victims and their families.



At Tuesday’s recognition ceremony in the Crestview Courthouse, Okaloosa School Superintendent Marcus Chambers, Circuit Judge Terry Ketchel, and area law enforcement, prosecutors, and child protection team members joined in paying tribute to Dr. Keefe’s passion and heart for protecting abused children, sending bad guys to prison through her medical expertise and courtroom testimony and service to school children and young athletes in Okaloosa County Schools.



“It was a great day to honor Dr. Keefe for spending 30 years protecting our most vulnerable. She is a model of public service and community compassion,” said Commissioner Graham Fountain, who sponsored the proclamation.



In addition to her work with the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, Dr. Keefe has her own pediatrics practice in Niceville, has served as chief of pediatrics at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, Head Physician for Sacred Heart’s Pediatric Development Evaluation Clinic, Staff Physician at Twin Cities Hospital and Staff Physician at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

