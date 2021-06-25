Local condo inspections rare unless issue occurs, officials say



PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With the tragic collapse of a Surfside, Florida condominium, WKRG News 5 asked Pensacola city officials how often high-rise condos in Pensacola are inspected.

City officials say after a building has cleared initial inspections, follow-up inspections are rare.

In a statement, the city says once a building is up to state and local building codes and given a certificate of occupancy, the city does not conduct routine inspections.

“However, we will investigate any reports of structural issues or safety concerns,” the city’s statement read.

Debbie Waters manages Riviera 615 Condos off Bayshore Drive in Pensacola. Waters says the collapse of the condo in Surfside is an eye-opener.

“This is a tragic event that happened and one that doesn’t happen very often,” Waters said. “But there are programs out there, programs for 40-year inspections, you know? Structural and safety inspections. Programs that condos can solicit, especially for our building which is 47 years old.”

Beyond independent checks, Waters said it’s important for property managers to routinely inspect their property for any structural issues.

“We do our own in-house inspections on the building. We walk around. We walk up the stairwells,” she said. “We notice if there’s any cracks or anything and we communicate with our engineer.”

Waters said she hopes changes come after the tragedy in Surfside.

“All I can say is that boards need to get active and get the proper inspections that they need,” she said.