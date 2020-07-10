Lobbies of Destin City Hall and Destin City Hall Annex close to public due to COVID-19

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin City Hall and Destin City Hall Annex have closed the lobbies to the public on Friday. This action was taken due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The public will still be allowed to request to meet with staff and all efforts will be made to honor these requests. All meetings will be by appointment only. Public meetings are encouraged to be attended virtually.

The Destin Library will be closed Saturday, July 11, 2020 and will reopen Monday July 13th. The Libraries operating hours will be Monday and Friday 9 AM – 5 PM and Wednesdays 1 PM – 5 PM.

The Destin Community Center lobby will also be closed effective July 12th. The kids summer camp will resume as scheduled with curbside drop-off. However, all other programs at the Community Center will be suspended.

To access Destin’s virtual services click here or call 850-837-4242 to contact Destin City Hall staff.

