Limited parking at Pensacola International Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport announced the airport has limited parking due to the influx of people from the closures at New Orleans Airport MSY.

In a news release, the airport said the surface, economy, and garage lots are all closed. The grassy overflow lot opened on Friday, Sept. 3, on Tippin and has limited parking left.

Those flying out of Pensacola International are asked to arrive 2 hours before your flight and pad that time more in order to locate a parking spot.

Uber/Lyft, taxi, or being dropped off are viable options for passengers according to the release.