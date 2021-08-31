Lightning strike likely damaged Navarre church’s steeple

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre church’s steeple was damaged Tuesday morning as remnants from Hurricane Ida came through northwest Florida.

Firefighters from the Holley-Navarre Fire District responded to a call for a commercial building fire at Gulf Pointe Latin School on East Bay Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The caller told 911 they saw a recent lightning strike in the area and could see smoke coming from the church at the school. Severe weather was in the area with high winds and heavy rain as several squall lines from the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through.





The fire was quickly contained and under control within 15 minutes and fully extinguished at 7:11 a.m. No one was in the building at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said if the church did not have a sprinkler system installed, the outcome could have been much worse.

Navarre Beach Fire Rescue, Midway Fire Rescue and Florosa Fire Control District assisted.