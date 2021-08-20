Lightning strike causes fire at Pensacola apartments

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A lightning strike caused an apartment fire Friday afternoon in Pensacola.

Three units were damaged in Building 9 at The Emory Apartments on East Olive Road.

The top floor was damaged by fire from the strike and units below had water damage. This happened just after 1 p.m. when strong thunderstorms moved through Northwest Florida.

Brittney Ward said she ran out a few minutes after the lightning struck to see what was going on.

“It was loud,” Ward said. “It sounded… because I’ve heard a transformer being hit… it sounded like that.”

No one was injured. The American Red Cross is helping those families who are affected.

Two other lightning strikes were reported on Bellview Pines Drive and Fox Tail Loop but there was no fire or smoke reported on scene.