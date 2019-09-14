Laurel Hill man dies in Okaloosa County motorcycle crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man is dead following a late-night crash Friday in Okaloosa County. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Douglas Hand’s motorcycle collided with a pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Brian Rodgers just before 10 Friday night at the intersection of State Road 85 and Auburn Road.

Hand died at the scene. Rodgers was unhurt. The report says charges are pending the results of an FHP investigation. The report says the pickup tried to cross Auburn Road from SR-85 and entered into the motorcycle’s path.