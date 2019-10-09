Late Pete Moore honored for contributed to beach safety

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The late Pete Moore, known for his car dealing and generosity, was honored Wednesday for his contributions to Pensacola Beach safety.

Escambia County Water Safety Chief David Greenwood and Escambia County lifeguards honored Moore’s family with a presentation of a memorial plaque at the Pensacola Beach pavilion.

Moore started the Moore Safe Shores program in April 2004 and has donated Chevy Colorado vehicles to the Escambia County Water Safety staff for patrolling and rescuing beachgoers in distress, according to a media release.

“The difference these trucks have made is dramatic. It’s a long stretch of beach that we patrol, and the amount of time saved to transport staff to swimmers in distress is immeasurable,” Water Safety Chief Greenwood said in the release. “We’ve been very fortunate to see no drownings in the Gulf during this past season and we know the trucks donated by Mr. Moore play a huge part.”