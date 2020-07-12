Late evening fire in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a late evening fire in Warrington Saturday night. Around 11 PM Saturday night ECFR responded to the fire on Warrington.
There was one person inside and made it out safely with no injuries.
The fire is currently under investigation.
