Large family displaced by fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — 12 family members are displaced and homeless this morning after a fire destroyed their home. The fire happened Friday night at 4914 Lillian Highway in Pensacola.

Four adults and eight minors were able to escape the fire, and four dogs were removed from the home. However, it is not known whether or not these dogs were killed in the fire. None of the 12 family members were injured in the fire, and the Red Cross is providing assistance. They have not been identified. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

