Large black bear spotted in backyard in Gulf Breeze

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A large black bear was spotted at around 10:30 AM Monday morning in one viewers backyard.
The bear was spotted looking over a backyard fence in Lighthouse Pointe.
