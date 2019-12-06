Lakeview Center offers mental health services for mass shooting victims, families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Lakeview Center, a behavioral therapy clinic, wants the victims and family of the mass shooting Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola to know they are there for them.

Lakeview, an affiliate of Baptist Hospital, is offering free mental health services for those affected by the mass shooting.

Lakeview Center is funded by grants the Victims of Crime Act. They help any victims or secondary victims of violent crime.

“If a member of the military is interested in counseling, we do like to state that it will not affect your employment record in anyway,” said Katie Howard, Lakeview’s outreach director.

Howard told News 5 being a victim of violent crime can become mentally debilitating.

“Anytime anyone experiences a violent crime or even hears about a violent crime happening to someone they care about, it can impact your daily life,” Howard said. “This can affect you socially, interpersonally and occupationally.”

If you’d like to meet with someone at Lakeview, you can call their hotline at 850-433-7273

