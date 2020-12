PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Krewe of Lafitte’s “Pack the Pirate Ship 2020” is officially in the books.

The Krewe filled two pirate ships full of food. They collected more than 3,000 pounds of food and more than $4,000. That provides 6,178 meals for the community.

The Krewe is thanking everyone who helped provide these meals.

