Kids help Okaloosa County deputies nab suspected shoplifter

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office got a little help from children Tuesday in finding a suspected shoplifter.

Mary Thompson, who has no known address, fled a Walmart in Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday after loss prevention officers tried to stop her for allegedly stealing clothes, the sheriff’s office said.

Thompson, according to deputies, ran to a nearby neighborhood, where she was eventually found hiding in a backyard on Greystone Lane. Four kids, who Thompson had told to be quiet about where she was, pointed her out to deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thompson is charged with petty theft second offense, resisting without violence, and possession of a controlled substance due to a syringe with methamphetamine in her back pack.

The kids earned Junior Deputy Badges for doing the right thing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories