Kids help Okaloosa County deputies nab suspected shoplifter

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office got a little help from children Tuesday in finding a suspected shoplifter.

Mary Thompson, who has no known address, fled a Walmart in Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday after loss prevention officers tried to stop her for allegedly stealing clothes, the sheriff’s office said.

Thompson, according to deputies, ran to a nearby neighborhood, where she was eventually found hiding in a backyard on Greystone Lane. Four kids, who Thompson had told to be quiet about where she was, pointed her out to deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thompson is charged with petty theft second offense, resisting without violence, and possession of a controlled substance due to a syringe with methamphetamine in her back pack.

The kids earned Junior Deputy Badges for doing the right thing.

