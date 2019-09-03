Keep Pensacola Beautiful fundraising to restore Coca-Cola building into community space

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A nonprofit with the goal to keep Pensacola a clean, beautiful place has extended its mission to save the historic Coca-Cola building on North Palafox Street.

Keep Pensacola Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, has plans to restore the building into an office and community gathering space. It’s currently raising money to fund the project.

The group has already raised about $70,000, but a fundraising campaign to raise the remainder of a $350,000 down payment on the property is underway. It has to raise the funds by Oct. 1, per the building owner’s request.

The nonprofit will raise the remainder of a total property cost of $850,000 through grants and other resources. It plans to raise $5 million to fund the total cost of renovations, while hoping to garner $1 million in support within the first year of the project.

Jessica Irwin, director or programming and development for the nonprofit, announced the plans at the Encounter Church business luncheon Tuesday. Irwin said there are plans to turn the former Coca-Cola bottling plant, built in 1936, into a gathering and event space with a community garden.

“We’re going to turn the parking lot into a 20,000-square-foot community and learning garden,” Irwin said. “Our vision would be to have garden beds for school kids so that they could do everything from plant to harvest and then cook in a commercial kitchen we want to put in a building down the road. We also want to institute all kinds of programs to help people learn how to grow their own food in their community.”

Irwin said the building could include low-cost office space for nonprofits, turning the building eventually into somewhat of a nonprofit incubator.

It also has plans to add a coffee shop and waste-free bulk food store. The building has warehouse space that will be turned into an outdoor event space.

Keep Pensacola Beautiful is currently accepting donations on its website domorepensacola.org.