K-9 finds heroin equipment in woman’s Mary Kay bag during traffic stop

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Milton has been arrested after police say she didn’t stop when they activated blue lights then a K9 found equipment used to inject heroin inside a Mary Kay bag in the Toyota Tacoma she was driving.

The Pensacola Police Department received a call Sunday night about Brittany Smith, 28, having an active warrant. Smith has a warrant from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for a felony offense.

The caller reported seeing her in a gray truck. Police arrived to find her in the driver seat and say they tried to pull her over with flashing blue lights but she kept driving.

After about two minutes, she pulled over and surrendered, according to police. While getting out of the truck, officers say she forgot to put it in park causing the truck to crash into the back of the police patrol cruiser leaving minor damage.

A K9 was brought in and led officers to a red Mary Kay bag that had two spoons and a scale with suspected heroin residue on it. They also found 11 syringes, six plastic bags and nine cotton syringe filters.

Smith is now charged with driving under the influence, failure to stop for law enforcement, possession of drug equipment and driving with a suspended license. She is still in the Escambia County Jail with no bond and a hold from Santa Rosa County.

