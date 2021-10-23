K-9 Eso attends breast cancer walk

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Eso attended the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Saturday morning.
ECSO shared photos of Eso in front of the cancer awareness billboards.
