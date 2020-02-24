Jury selection starts today for alleged white supremacist accused of rape and kidnapping

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Jury selection starts today for the man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman back in 2019. Joshua Edwards will be in the Escambia County Courthouse as the trial is expected to start later this week. Investigators say the crimes were motivated by race, and Edwards is pat of the Aryan Brotherhood Gang. Deputies say Edwards kidnapped the victim at gunpoint at a gas station, while high on drugs. Deputies say Edwards then made her drive to a park where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and made her take drugs.

Deputies say Edwards carjacked a second victim, and left both the women together and they called police. Edwards was later arrested outside the Walmart on Blue Angel Parkway. The trial is expected to start Thursday.

