PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Jury selection is expected to start in the trial of Markquise Wallace, who’s accused of hitting and killing 28-year-old Nephateria Williams and 8-month-old Neariaah Baldwin.

Police say Wallace was going more than 90 miles per hour down Cervantes Street when the victims were hit.

He was on the run for over a month until U.S. Marshalls caught up with him in Philadelphia. Wallace has been in jail with a five million dollar bond.



Captured in Philadelphia

The trial is expected to last throughout the week.