Jury finds man guilty in hit-and-run that killed one child, injured another

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) – An Escambia County jury has found a man guilty of leaving the scene of an accident that killed a 13-year-old boy on West Quintette Road in Cantonment in April 2020.

Robert Etheridge will be sentenced August 13th at 4 p.m.

Rylee Simmons, 13, passed away at a hospital but Hailey Locke, who was 12 at the time, survived and testified in court Wednesday.

They were best friends hanging out together when a Ford Escape ran them over on April 6th, 2020 right outside of the Lakes of Carrington subdivision.

Hailey’s mother said her daughter is being a voice for her friend to get the justice he deserves and they are thankful Etheridge wasn’t released until sentencing which is what his attorney requested.

Etheridge drove home that night after hitting the children and called 911 first reporting he hit a deer then saying he may have hit someone.

Etheridge could face more than 30 years in prison.