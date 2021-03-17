Jury convicts Century man accused of kidnapping, raping teen

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County jury on Tuesday convicted a Century man accused of snatching a teen and raping her.

Nakeetric Devonte Davison, 28, was convicted of kidnapping, sexual battery using threats of force or violence, attempted sexual battery, trespassing and criminal mischief.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 21, 2019, Davison approached the teenage victim as she was walking along Century Boulevard and asked her for money.

When she told him she didn’t have any money, prosecutors say Davison grabbed her and carried her into the woods nearby.

While in the woods, prosecutors say Davison repeatedly slammed the girl’s head into the ground while threatening to kill her. He would later rape her, according to investigators.

A passing motorists saved the girl by calling 911.

Davison will be sentenced May 20. He’s facing life in prison.