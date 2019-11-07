Jurors see photos of car hidden in warehouse in Markquise Wallace trial

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The second day of the Markquise Wallace trial included testimony from police detectives and photos of the car involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash that appeared to be hidden in a warehouse a week later.

Prosecutors say Wallace was driving a white Dodge Challenger he rented when he ran over and killed Nepheteria Williams and seven-month-old Neariaah Baldwin on West Cervantes Street June 6, 2018.

“We did a search warrant for the GPS location inside the vehicle and they gave us the location that the vehicle was at a building at T and Bobe Street,” Detective Marcus Savage said in court.

Savage said the car had Sirius XM radio so they were able to track the car using GPS. This happened after police learned Wallace cut off his ankle monitor.

Crime Scene Analyst Jennifer Jones described what she saw in the warehouse.

“There was a smaller area that had been closed off by a tarp that was nailed or screwed up to conceal what was behind it and there was a white Dodge Challenger behind the tarp,” Jones said.

Prosecutors said a week before this, Wallace hit and killed the victims as they tried to cross West Cervantes. The baby’s mother, Quineka Baldwin, was also with them but survived. She testified in court Tuesday.

The defense attorney for Wallace says there is no evidence that Wallace was the one driving the car at the time of the crash.

The State Attorney’s office hopes to have closing arguments by the end of the day Thursday and a verdict by the same day or Friday this week.

